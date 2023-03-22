TRANSFORM – Avril Chester, CTO, The Royal Pharmaceutical Society

In this IBM and CIO WaterCooler interview, Dave Savage speaks to Avril Chester, CTO on the topic of transform. Avril delves into what Transform means to her and her organisation, the Royal Pharmaceutical Society. Transform can be a challenging word to interpret and can be interlinked with Modernise. Transform is much broader than the technology itself and means changing the whole mindset of a company and culture across addressing customers and the operational running of a company. Avril explains how transform means being receptive to new ways of working and examines who drives transformation within an organisation.

Read our full report on TRANSFORM