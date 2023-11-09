The Future of Customer Contact

In this recording of Around the Water Cooler, journalist Neil C. Hughes is joined by Richard McPhee from Gamma, Dennis Parker, AWS and Rick Farrow, Financial Ombudsman Service to discuss The Future of CX. Ultimately, customers fuel our business outcomes.

Getting customer contact right can be the determining factor for your organisation’s long-term success.

Discussions will include the latest trends in Customer Contact and ways to leverage technology to deliver an optimum Customer Experience while reducing operational expenditure.