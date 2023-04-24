In this interview with CIO WaterCooler, Andy Rawll, Head of UK Product Marketing at 8×8, discusses the evolution of cloud communications in the hybrid world. He highlights the importance of reliability, uptime, and security in delivering communications tools at scale, and shares his thoughts on the use of open source and AI to embrace new technologies and innovate, discussing features like Intelligent Customer Assistants. Watch the full interview now to learn how to manage communications in the new normal of remote work without compromising customer experience.