In this latest CIO WaterCooler interview, we sit down with Alex Ayers, Sales Director at Gamma Telecom to talk about hybrid working and how to set your company up for success. Gamma recently conducted a report on hybrid working with the help of their customers, as well as the humble Post-it note. Although productivity may have increased during remote working, they found that innovation and creativity suffered. Without a solid playbook, companies will struggle and lose momentum in implementing hybrid work. Do you agree? Gamma shares insights on three areas that they cite as being key for successful hybrid working models. Listen now to hear the full interview and get those insights.