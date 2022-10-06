Saving costs with a collaborative contact centre
Philippa Morgan, Head of Voice and Collaboration Sales, Virgin Business Media O2, Vicky Higgin, Chief Digital & Information Officer and Executive Director, City Fibre, Patrick McCliddy, Head of Architecture and Infrastructure, The NEC.
Digital transformation in communications means that most organisations have been migrating their legacy phone systems to some kind of Unified Communications (UC) platform. UC offers great opportunities to integrate communications with CRM and collaboration tools and back office teams with the customer-facing contact centre. This session will explore how IT leaders can reduce costs by replacing expensive, proprietary local equipment with cloud services and resolving issues on the first contact with seamless handovers and AI.