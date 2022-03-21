Rolls-Royce and tech partners project gives MND patients their voice back – part 1

‘We’ve done something quite big by taking all those little bits of effort and putting them together’

Interview with Stuart Moss, Head of IT Innovation at Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce launched the ‘I will always be me’ initiative a few years ago in collaboration with Dell, Intel and other tech providers of the motor company to develop speech technology for people with motor neurone disease (MND). Dave Savage (Tech Talks) spoke with Stuart Moss, the driving force behind the unusual project. Moss had worked in different areas within Rolls-Royce Group. When he moved into IT he proposed to do a community outreach project and received generous management support. The project came together by making it the recurring ‘last agenda item’ at every meeting and combining the efforts of several partners.