Rolls-Royce and tech partners project gives MND patients their voice back – I Will Always Be Me – part 2

‘The best innovation comes from unexpected places’

Interview with Stuart Moss, Head of IT Innovation at Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce launched the ‘I will always be me’ initiative a few years ago in collaboration with Dell, Intel and other tech providers of the motor company to develop speech technology for people with motor neurone disease (MND). Dave Savage (Tech Talks) spoke with Stuart Moss, the driving force behind the unusual community outreach project. MND is a degenerative disease that robs people of their ability to speak. Moss and Rolls-Royce tech partners developed artificial intelligence-powered Quips augmented speech software and an improved voice banking process to create a digital version of the MND patient’s voice for use with assistive speech devices.