Powering transformation with integrated communications
Kelvin Prescott, Head of Bid, Head of Voice and Collaboration Sales, Virgin Media O2, James Grice, Head of Legal Service Design at Eversheds Sutherland, Ian Penny, Group CIO, Hiscox
Most relationship businesses, even in the change-resistant professional sectors, have been phasing out analogue systems in the last two years to migrate to some kind of digital Unified Communications (UC) platform. Integrating communications on a cloud-based platform has provided professional services companies a broader digital transformation opportunity. This session explores how UC can help IT leaders replace paper-based systems and modernise operations, foster a culture of collaborative teamwork, and improve the handling and security of sensitive data.