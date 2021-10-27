PepsiCo applying IoT, machine learning and AI to sustainability goals

‘Digital transformation enables us to be much faster, much more agile and much more precise’

Interview with Nigel Richardson, SVP & CIO at PepsiCo

Food giant PepsiCo recently launched their Pep+ (Pepsi Positive) sustainability initiative. Dave Savage (Tech Talks) spoke about it with Nigel Richardson, who leads Pepsi’s IT teams across Europe from Geneva. Nigel talks about Pep+ projects iCrop, an IoT soil moisture measure system developed with Cambridge University Farms, Opti-Oat developed with UK Innovate and WINT (Water Intelligence) that uses machine learning and AI to optimise water usage. Nigel leverages exponential growth in data about consumers, retailers, farmers and the internal supply chain to reach Pepsi’s goals to become carbon-neutral by 2040 and water-positive by 2030.