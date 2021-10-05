One piece of advice to innovate successfully

‘Change that doesn’t challenge culture and established processes is probably not innovation’

Banking is rethinking customer engagement. In a conversation with Dave Savage (Tech Talks), Tim Hynes talks about his work on bank apps and Allied Irish Bank’s acquisition of fintech startup Payzone. Hynes’ role recently changed from Chief Information Officer to Innovation Officer. The nature of innovation is discussed as change that pushes boundaries, adds value, improves business outcomes, looks beyond next year to year 3, 4, 5. How can CIOs and tech leaders innovate successfully? Innovation requires a vision for the future, but also the ability to win over hearts and minds. Tim Hynes shares how to deliver that.