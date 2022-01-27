Digital voice has been a staple in business for years, but there are ‘still an awful lot of analogue lines out there’ according to David Christie. Thirty million to be precise. Virgin Media O2 has a project to migrate its customers from PSTN to IP and make them aware of the consequences of the phase-out of analogue lines, equipment, spare parts and maintenance support.

In this Around the WaterCooler conversation he is joined by John Stenton, who at Thrive Homes migrated from analogue lines to Skype four years ago, but still has some lifts on analogue lines. MOO Print has always been on IP phones, but Adam Miller recalls a ‘painful experience’ with a flooded PSTN contact centre in a previous role.