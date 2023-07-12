Intelligent Automation: The Future of Work

Automation has been around for a long time, but it has changed significantly in recent years. Robotic process automation (RPA) has made automation more controlled and scalable, and the combination of RPA with other technologies, such as intelligent document processing, low code, and conversational AI, has created a new approach called Intelligent Automation. Join Faisal Iftikhar, UK Managing Director at Ciklum as he discusses Intelligent Automation with Neil C Hughes in this Around the WaterCooler interview. Watch now to find out how Intelligent Automation can deliver significant benefits to businesses, including financial savings, improved customer experience, increased employee productivity, and enhanced compliance.