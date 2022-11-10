Increasing the number of women in tech – part one
Dax Grant, CEO, Global Transform, Jyotsna Chandrani, Director, Operational and Resilience Risk Technology Strategy lead at HSBC Group and Rachel Jones, CIO, HM Revenue & Customs.
With stats like 3% of females say a career in technology is their first choice, and 5% of leadership positions in the technology sector are held by women, it’s clear that there is an issue within this sector which needs turning round. But how? In part one of this insightful Around the WaterCooler session, we speak to a series of high performing women in tech, for their personal insights into the challenges and barriers they have faced, and what tangible actions can organisations, and society can take to increase the number of women in tech leadership roles?