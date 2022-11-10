Increasing the number of women in tech – part one

With stats like 3% of females say a career in technology is their first choice, and 5% of leadership positions in the technology sector are held by women, it’s clear that there is an issue within this sector which needs turning round. But how? In part one of this insightful Around the WaterCooler session, we speak to a series­­­­­ of high performing women in tech, for their personal insights into the challenges and barriers they have faced, and what tangible actions can organisations, and society can take to increase the number of women in tech leadership roles?