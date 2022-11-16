Increasing the number of women in Tech – part two

In this 2nd instalment of the ‘Increasing Women in Tech’ Around the WaterCooler, Neil Hughes resumes the conversation with our panel. This time discussing what they would share with women who are entering the industry and what advice they would impart to make this transition, at any stage of a career progression.

Our panel also consider what progress is being made within the industry to be more inclusive, and the importance of a company culture in driving this forward, highlighting Tim Cook, CEO, Apples comment on the issue.