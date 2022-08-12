Improving staff experience and serving citizens with UC

Join our latest Around the WaterCooler discussion where Philippa Morgan, Head of Voice and Collaboration Sales at Virgin Media O2 Business, Mike Cook, Head of IT, Sheffield City Trust Group, Simone Thomas, Senior Manager for Strategic Data Systems, Cheshire West and Chester Council and Neil C. Hughes, Tech Blog Writer, discuss the digital progress made by the UK public sector. Covid-19 accelerated the adoption of Unified Communications (UC) to manage various communication channels, systems and call deflection. The panel examine and discuss the impact of this on improvements in service quality and experience for citizens, what it meant practically for hybrid working, and how they plan to sustain the momentum to achieve success in their organisations with better data, analytics and organisational decision-making.