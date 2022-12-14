Improving hybrid working and the implications for data security

We spoke with Rick Farrow, Executive Director Strategy & Transformation, DHU Healthcare – one of the largest providers of primary healthcare in the UK. Neil C. Hughes covers the transition to hybrid working and what that has meant for securing data, for both at the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and their data management in a public sector setting compared to the healthcare industry.

Rick reveals the challenges he is facing currently, namely recruiting people – an issue facing the tech sector, the difficult economic conditions and what this means for budgets, and keeping up with the accelerated pace of change without risking the quality of service for patience. Rick shares his insight on effectively managing a hybrid/remote team too.