SECURE – Lynda Hart, Head of EMEA Digital, Volvo Cars

In this IBM and CIO WaterCooler interview, Dave Savage speaks to Lynda Hart, Head of EMEA Digital, Volvo Cars about what secure means to her and her organisation. Security is synonymous with Volvo and is of paramount importance across the whole company with cars and technology. Data protection is one key areas, and how the automotive industry has exponentially changed with the technology revolution. Lynda addresses the challenges in keeping customers secure in every aspect – highlighting that securing means having the right resources in the right places, and educating employees on staying safe and secure, so they are empowered to protect the organisation in a collective way. Dave and Lynda also discuss how to adapt and take a localised approach to security across the EMEA region.

