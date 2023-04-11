PREDICT – Nick Woods, CIO at MAG

In this IBM and CIO WaterCooler interview, Dave Savage speaks to Nick Woods, CIO, MAG about the world of prediction and what that means to him within the context of the aviation industry. The travel industry has experienced a tumultuous time over the past few years, making prediction even more challenging than it was. The challenging environment relies upon forecasting tools to gain insight on gaining efficiencies together working with partnerships and forecasting on assets too. Data quality and trust for predictions is another challenge, and grading this data given its source and use for tactical and strategic decision making. Data collaboration from different sources is also a crucial area for predictions, so the correct operational preparations can be predicted and put in place.

