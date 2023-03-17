MODERNISE – Steve Humber, Chief Digital Information Officer at Coventry University

In this IBM and CIO WaterCooler interview, Dave Savage speaks to Steve Humber, Chief Digital Information Officer, Coventry University about what Modernise means to him. According to Steve, Modernisation can be seen as technology modernisation but also as a tactical implementation process. Modernise means to be able and agile to customers’ requirements and experiences. Legacy applications and technical debt are key areas that need to be addressed, with understanding what the best way to approach this is and future proof the process. Within a Higher Education setting, institutions need to quickly adapt to students’ expectations to the modernisation of systems and operations to be able to deploy a blended learning approach and also pastoral care too through technology optimisation.

