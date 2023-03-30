AUTOMATE – Tim Bolam, Vice President Project Delivery at DHL

In this IBM and CIO WaterCooler interview, Dave Savage speaks to Tim Bolam, Vice President, DHL about Automate and how this is being implemented at DHL. Tim discusses the opportunities that Automation provides with streamlining and freeing up time and resources back into the business for employees. Tim highlights how it’s crucial to make ensure where automation is deployed, it is being done it for the right reasons with the right benefits/outcomes clearly identified. Tim explains the optimisation of the processes that lend themselves to automation, and where automation has been a success and areas that haven’t been as effective; as well as examining the barriers to automation in his experience. Tim takes a step-by-step view on how to automate with best practice examples and approaches.

Read our full report on AUTOMATE