Hybrid working in the public sector – opportunity for innovation

With lockdowns theoretically over, employees should be heading back into the office. The reality on the ground is that hybrid in-person and fully remote ways of working are likely here to stay. Communication will be the glue to hold organisations together.

This ‘Around the WaterCooler’ session hosted by David Savage provides real-world insights from IT leaders in local government (Richmond and Wandsworth Councils) and healthcare (NHS Foundation Trust and Yorkshire & Humber Care Record Programme), dealing with the cultural changes, productivity issues and staff burnout.

At Richmond and Wandsworth Councils the pandemic presented Head of IT Floriana Molone an opportunity to accelerate existing IT plans and convince the business to switch from one technology to another. Other plans however were put on hold to deal with remote working issues. Hear in this session how public sector CIOs have been innovating and addressing the changing expectations of citizens as well as employees. Should government and healthcare move to app-based services? How can we ensure digital inclusion?