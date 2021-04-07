The future of work has never looked more uncertain. Overnight we were propelled from the office to remote working. But what’s it like to start a C-level role remotely, and how do you lead and motivate a team for success? Former Sky Bet CTO Rik Barker shares his experience of becoming CIO in the middle of a global pandemic. He moved into the role last September and instead of managing 1500 people across three locations, the team were spread across thousands. In this interview, learn how Rik ensures consistency, agility and productivity, regardless of location. Find out what it takes to support and align teams in the new world of work.