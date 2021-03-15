How to Rebrand IT to Enable Internal and External Success

What does digital transformation really mean? In this episode of CIO WaterCooler TV, join Reem Zahran, CIO at Vistra and David Savage as they discuss digital transformation and the role IT plays in global organisations. Hear how Reem rebranded IT to improve colleague and client experiences and stabilise a fragmented business, built primarily through acquisitions. Learn how this financial services company uses collaboration and partnership to align the goals of the business, balancing the needs of finance, operations and clients.