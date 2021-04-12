How to reboot your cloud migration project

Cloud adoption has soared in recent years, and even more so since the start of the pandemic. But why do cloud migrations often stall before they start? Matthew Parkins, Technical Director at Advanced, shares some of the key reasons why cloud strategies don’t always realise expected benefits. Cloud migrations don’t typically follow a neat, linear path. There are often bumps and pitfalls along the road to success. Learn what a good cloud strategy looks like and the key things to consider before starting your journey.