Investment in digital tech has exploded in the past year, with organisations having to adapt and innovate at speed. But what has that meant for organisations and employees? Lee Fredericks and David Beeston, IBM, share their insights and thoughts on what they’re seeing in the market, post-pandemic. They discuss the role of cloud for enabling innovation and agility, as well as exploring the challenges organisations continue to face. Hear how to navigate your journey to innovation with the right approach to technology and people.