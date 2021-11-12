How the public sector can feel confident about moving to the cloud

The public sector may have a reputation of being a bit behind the curve in technology choices, but Department for Transport (DfT) had been fully cloud since before the pandemic. Other departments with more legacy technology may need significant redevelopment. ‘But we are all moving in the same direction,’ Mark Lyons assures. Trepidations, worries and concerns fell away in the pandemic. ‘It was more about actually making it happen, securely, sensibly, fast,’ Matt Harris remarks in this Around the WaterCooler conversation hosted by David Savage.