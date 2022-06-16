How IT transformation is at the heart of progress

We spoke with Paul Martin, Partner at Kyndryl about the crucial importance of placing IT at the heart of your organisation’s technology transformation. Companies are united in feeling overwhelmed how to prioritise the next tactical steps in achieving the company’s vision. Paul examines the issue of agility versus control as the transformations roll out, and how resourcing is of vital importance as day-to-day operations must still continue while these new projects take shape. For Kyndryl, ‘the people company’, the employees are the most important aspect in delivering business success and providing excellent service to their clients.