‘This office has to be a meeting point of the physical and the virtual’

Globant is a well-known top ten IT services brand in South and North America, growing to 25 thousand people globally in less than two decades and now investing £65 million in the UK over the next few years. The new regional HQ in London will be ‘a business and collaboration centre’ according to Deignan, ‘where we can work shoulder to shoulder with our clients’ and with Globant’s engineering teams all over the world. Dave Savage (Tech Talks) spoke with UK Managing Director Stuart Deignan about Globant’s UK plans, Metaverse, AI, blockchain and the BeKind.Tech Fund.