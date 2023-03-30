From Legacy ITSM to Enterprise Service Management for All

In this episode of the CIO Water Cooler TV, host David Savage interviews Erin Collins from Valiantys, a global professional and managed services provider.

Valiantys has three practices: agile at scale, cloud and consolidation, and IT Service Management (ITSM), which is the practice Erin heads.

Erin discusses the importance of service design in the context of the cloud, emphasizing that service designers must focus on the experiences that customers and employees want to have, even if that means making trade-offs in service delivery. They also look at examples of how different companies prioritize different aspects of service delivery based on their target customers’ values and preferences.