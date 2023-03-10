Finding Talent In A Tech Skills Shortage
We sit down with Frank Fulbrook, MD & Co-founder at NST Recruitment, to discuss the challenge, and some solutions, to the digital skills shortage. Frank tells us how his company is helping organisations go...
We sit down with Frank Fulbrook, MD & Co-founder at NST Recruitment, to discuss the challenge, and some solutions, to the digital skills shortage.
Frank tells us how his company is helping organisations go beyond the traditional graduate recruitment model and look at those first jobbers and older non-graduates who, with the right attitude, can be re-skilled to fill the gaps opening up in tech, particularly in cloud and infrastructure roles.