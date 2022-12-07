Exploring the UK’s digital skills gap

The digital skills shortage is a challenge affecting each industry. Businesses are under pressure to ensure they have the right digital skills in place, to deliver on their digital transformation strategies and achieve growth.

In this Around the WaterCooler discussion, the panellists discuss the confusion around the terminology around the digital/tech skills and where clarity is required. Gerald Hogg highlights the size of the skills gap and addresses what actions organisations, education and society can take to tackle this huge challenge. Business leaders surveyed within an AND report cited that 61% of their five-year growth expectations would be at risk if their digital ambitions

didn’t materialise. Cross skilling and upskilling with training programmes is one tactic to address the shortage, where off shoring isn’t necessarily the solution to scale up at speed. The senior leaders discuss in detail the necessity for the C Suite to be aligned to close the gap.

You can download the AND Digital ‘The nature of the ‘UK’s digital skills gap’ report here.