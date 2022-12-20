Effective recruitment, retention and motivation of a remote/hybrid workforce

We spoke to Milan Juza, CIO, TUI about the huge changes that the travel industry has gone through over the past few years and what this has meant for the recruitment, development and retention of remote/hybrid teams in a global setting.

Dave Savage and Milan explore the opportunities that this change of working style has led to, but also the challenges that have enfolded, including accurately identifying the right skill set, working with partners and being extremely clear and concise when communicating the culture and expectations of the organisation. Being virtually present and establishing chemistry when people are not physically together is also discussed. Milan also reveals the key systems and processes he has in place to ensure a motivated and engaged work force; and his insight into the tangible actions that can be taken to close the tech skills gap.