Next time you place an order online, there’s a good chance Metapack was involved in the delivery. Last year they played a part in delivering over 600 million parcels. And when Covid hit, demand soared. The increase in volumes exceeded all predictions. How do you scale up to support growing demand? And how do you establish a strategy in 2021 which connects operations and customer experience? Steve Homan, CTO at Metapack, shares how data is key to success. Hear how Metapack drive insight from data to meet e-commerce expectations and ensure the success of their customers.