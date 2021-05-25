Digital Inclusion – Joining the Dots to Drive Change.

The pandemic highlighted the fact that many people in our communities simply don’t have access to the technology and devices they need to do their jobs or learn from home. Freddie Quek, CTO at Times Higher Education, discusses a promising initiative for tackling digital exclusion. He’s reaching out to IT leaders and organisations to help join the dots to narrow the digital poverty gap. And there are several ways you can get involved. Laptops and tablets are not the only solutions. This initiative is about creating a holistic view of requirements, spanning devices, support, career opportunities and expertise in cybersecurity. Learn more about this digital inclusion strategy and how to get involved.