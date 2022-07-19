Creating a Vision for your Cloud Transformation Strategy

In our latest Around the WaterCooler session, Neil Hughes joins Byron Wilkinson, Associate Partner – Kyndryl Consulting and Darren Curley, Chief Technology Officer, National Grid to discuss and establish the 1st steps when embarking on a vision for a cloud transformation strategy.

They outline the importance of what can be done to ensure buy in; whilst keeping a focus on achieving business returns with a pragmatic approach. With the complexity of a multi-cloud environment which can easily become overwhelming, there’s a key requirement to stay focussed on certain core capabilities and to simplify the process. Join this insightful session to understand the challenges faced in implementation, to ensure business success for your organisation when setting out a whole roadmap.