Cloud services and secure connectivity for the new ways of working

70% of services and applications will be in the cloud by 2024 according to Gartner. Will the network be ready for that level of adoption? SD-WAN with endpoint security and direct connections to key cloud providers can solve many of the issues that organisations now struggle with.

In this Around the WaterCooler conversation, Kelvin Kroll shared how Flight Centre ran into the limitations of VDI and is looking to reintroduce more rich clients instead of thin clients. The benefits of hybrid working, such as ‘the amount of near real-time and far more informal collaboration that can happen’, justify the effort.

Jag Sohal highlighted the human impact. ‘I am not here to react to every message that comes through instantly on my Teams chatter,’ she said. ‘We need to get people back to what real productivity was.’