Beyond the Hype of Conversational AI

Sarah Topping, Intelligent Automation Manager and Conversational AI Lead at Ciklum, specialises in transforming user interactions into seamless AI experiences. During the interview she emphasises the importance of Conversational AI in enhancing customer and employee services, advocating for a strategic approach focused on clear objectives, user experience, and continuous improvement. Sarah then goes on to highlight the successful implementations she’s worked on which have significantly improved customer satisfaction and efficiency of the contact centre.