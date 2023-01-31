Avoiding burnout and managing employee’s wellbeing

In this interview, Neil C. Hughes speaks to Katy Brown, Co-Founder, Vibrancy Hub to discuss what companies can tangibly do to avoid burnout and manage their employee’s mental wellbeing.

The culture of any organisation, is fundamental in setting an example by leadership and securing a work/life balance. Katy discusses the crucial importance of understanding the why, and it’s the why that’s so important to the individual, to understand the motivation to be committed to real change with setting boundaries. Katy provides key tips and actions for everyone to manage their stress to achieve a more productive, calmer mind, as well as advice for a leader/manager who has identified that their colleague appears to be struggling. Katy also outlines the great results of successfully implementing this approach.