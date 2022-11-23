Analytics and reporting within IT Financial Management – deciphering data for business action

IT Financial Management (ITFM) primary function is to effectively reduce costs, for a business to operate as successfully as possible. The analytics and reporting information provides a plethora of data and insight into business operations. But what’s the next step to translate this into a business strategy and action taken?

The panel explore the importance of business value and the impact that IT can have in the climate of an impending global recession. Together they examine the common barriers that organisations encounter as they implement new systems and strive to accelerate a successful business strategy. The critical importance of data, and data accuracy in decision making is examined as it transitions from information to insight to action to impact and then review to track progress.