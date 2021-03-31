2021 IT Priorities: Uncertainty and Change – How CIOs can Thrive During 2021

The last year has seen unprecedented change for organisations across the globe. Digital transformation has always been a key topic on the CIO agenda, but the past 12 months have seen many forced to pivot sooner than anticipated.

In this ‘Around the WaterCooler Discussion’, we hear from Victoria Higgin, CIO of Highways England along with Alastair Pooley, CIO for Snow Software and Becky Trevino, VP Product Marketing also of Snow Software as they share the challenges CIOs continue to face in 2021. Learn how Highways England navigated uncertainty at the start of lockdown to enable the business to support employees while retaining productivity and collaboration. Understand how they’ve adapted to keep up with the pace of change.

Hear what the future of work may look like once we see people return to the workplace. Will the office function as a place for collaboration, and how will hybrid working models impact future salaries? Find out what CIOs and IT leaders can do to prepare for the unexpected.