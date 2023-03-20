Cloud adoption strategy – trends and opportunities

Sponsored Post By:

Cloud adoption strategies are being taken up by enterprises all over the world. The cloud computing market was valued at USD 371.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to ready a staggering USD 832.1 billion by 2025.

When developing a cloud adoption strategy, businesses mustn’t dive headfirst into the cloud without doing their due diligence first.

Six key factors to consider when developing a cloud adoption strategy:

-DEFINING YOUR CLOUD STRATEGY – the business strategy should be defined in terms of its measurable business objectives, It is also important to research cloud providers and explore all options possible.

-FOCUSING ON INFORMATION SECURITY – key members of the business should understand their responsibilities in terms of maintaining data protection and encryption to protect their company’s information.

-PLANNING TO LEVERAGE CLOUD BENEFITS – using a software-as-a-service strategy can help firms incrementally take on the cloud while not having to update or change any existing infrastructure.

-CONSIDERING DATA STORAGE – roughly 30%-40% of the time spent during an implementation/ is dedicated to the data conversion process. Companies must be well prepared ahead of time to allow for efficient implementation.

-CONTINUOUSLY RE-EVALUATING YOUR GOALS – once you have successfully implemented your cloud migration strategy, it is crucial to continuously re-evaluate your strategy, approach, cloud provider, and processes.

-PREPARING YOUR COMPANY FOR CLOUD USAGE – accelerating digital transformation through the cloud is a complex process that requires a combination of expertise, resources, and commitment.

Business outcomes that cloud adoption strategy can bring are countless – cloud solutions are the fastest-growing sector of the IT market. A projected annual growth of 30% makes the expected value of the cloud market almost $600bn in 2023.

However, taking on a cloud adoption strategy is not without its risks. Security is always the main concern for companies adopting this strategy and providers must continuously develop their systems to withstand data theft, data leakage, service hacking, and DDOS attacks. That is precisely why the security aspect of cloud computing is receiving massive emphasis.

New trends surrounding the future of cloud security are rapidly emerging, and businesses must stay educated to protect themselves and their customers from growing threats.

What is the future of cloud security?

To determine this, the overall trends outlining the current trajectory for cloud security must be evaluated, with the areas actively seeking improvement highlighted.

Cloud security has grown immensely within organisations, following the growth of the cloud computing services industry. Cloud service providers have ensured that security tools will act as cybersecurity for business processes, allowing for significant growth in the cloud environment.

-GROWTH OF CLOUD SECURITY – security groups are gaining better experience on how to protect cloud environments from cyberattacks as businesses shift from on-premises technology to future technologies like cloud computing.

Over the past few years, the previous lack of cloud security sophistication is being corrected with on-the-job experience from security incidents and the widespread availability of certifications and training for cloud users and cloud providers. As security teams become better acquainted with cloud services from the growth of cloud computing, they can apply different tools and configurations with more ease.

-ADOPTION OF DEVSECOPS – many companies in the technology industry are adopting DevOps and DevSecOps practices in their attempts at digital transformation.

These practices shift security to the beginning of developmental processes rather than trying to fix everything at the end. By focusing on security earlier in projects, firms can reduce vulnerabilities during software development and deployments and prevent the need for more human intervention in the future.

The automation that typically arrives alongside DevOps practices has also increased security. Using automation when configuring services, users, etc., ensures companies continue to maintain consistency across systems and reduces the risk of misconfiguration.

-TOOLING AND FUNCTION IMPROVEMENTS – the increased centralization of security data has made it easier for most businesses and their security teams to monitor incidents and respond accordingly. Solutions that provide centralization to companies are especially important in hybrid systems and expanding cloud computing deployments, one of them is SIEM – Security information and event management which helps to detect, analyze and respond to security threats before they deal harm to the business.

Two particularly useful tools for companies desiring centralization and consistency in the cloud are Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) solutions and Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB).

AREAS FOR CONCERN

While numerous improvements are being3 made to cloud security, there are still ongoing concerns regarding cloud migration, data privacy and regulatory compliance, and cloud system complexity.

-CLOUD MIGRATION – a major issue that organisations face is the lack of an effective cloud migration strategy. Therefore, their data is subject to the careless transfer of data, a misunderstanding of shared security responsibilities, and misconfiguration.

-DATA PRIVACY AND REGULATORY COMPLIANCE – they are among the most prominent challenges with the cloud and cloud security. Currently, cloud providers meet most regulations. However, there is a gap that leaves organisations responsible for filling by making sure all regulations are followed. Therefore, companies need to integrate policies and utilise effective tools to fill this need.

-SYSTEM COMPLEXITY – another problem with cloud security is that cloud systems can be particularly complex to secure. While hybrid systems can be used as an effective way to maintain security, the hybrid cloud is the most complex.

-DATA LOSS/LEAKAGE – To ensure no data is lost or leaked, businesses should be cautious when sharing public links or setting up a cloud-based repository to the public. Furthermore, some tools can specifically search the internet for unsecured cloud deployments that cause a majority of data losses and leakages across organisations.

-ACCIDENTAL EXPOSURE OF PRIVATE DOCUMENTS AND CREDENTIALS – with the growth of cloud-based email and document-sharing services, employees have become accustomed to clicking on links in their emails. It is crucial to verify confidential vs shared data settings on the cloud. Simple misconfiguration of visibility can expose private data to the Internet.

-INCIDENT RESPONSE – incident response in the cloud is tough and should be considered before migrating a company’s resources to the cloud. This function, due to the required skill set and tooling comes with a hefty price, in many cases, it’s more efficient to look for a service provider instead of omitting it at all.

GENERAL TRENDS IN CLOUD SECURITY

Various general trends surrounding cloud security define the industry and are critical to understanding the protection of sensitive data. Being aware of these cloud computing trends can help businesses decide where to best allocate their cloud resources and what new security tools are available, among many other benefits.

-CYBERSECURITY MESH – a network of interconnected systems that work together to protect data and infrastructure from cyber threats. Unlike more traditional approaches to cybersecurity, mesh networks take a distributed approach. This means that rather than trying to protect network infrastructure from a single point of entry, mesh networks distribute the responsibility for securing information across multiple nodes.

By using mesh networking principles, organisations can ensure that no single point can compromise their entire system, decreasing the risk of security breaches considerably.

-PENETRATION TESTING AS A SERVICE – penetration testing solutions are a well-known product. However, the utilisation of penetration testers as a service is a hyping technology in recent years. The utilisation of SaaS platforms with a combination of DevOps techniques, real pen testers, automation, and integration with API provides a real-time platform for scheduling, execution, and visibility of security tests.

-EXPOSURE MANAGEMENT – using scanning, controls, and organisational risk for identification of exposure companies have is not enough. The amount of data started to create prioritization problems – what to focus on in the first place. Exposure Management is a process allowing companies to evaluate their internal and external risks and with help of automation, data management, and AI focus on the biggest threat (one with the highest attack surface/likelihood of exploitation/biggest risk).

-SASE FRAMEWORK – The Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) framework combines a wide range of security measures and technologies, including anti-malware detection and deployment, network segmentation and isolation, multi-vector authentication, certificate-based encryption key management systems, and much more.

Thanks to its extensive suite of features and capabilities, the SASE framework can provide strong protections in the most challenging cyber environments. And as more businesses turn to cloud solutions to power their operations in an era based around digital transformation, this framework will become increasingly vital for keeping sensitive data secure from threat actors.

The incorporation of software as a service, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and other cloud-native capabilities into cloud security through SASE has left a major impact on cloud computing trends.

-ZERO TRUST NETWORK ACCESS – a zero-trust network model is a modern approach to data protection that focuses on preventing unauthorized access to sensitive information. This method of network security proactively identifies and manages security risks and threats, drawing on advanced analytics and cloud architecture to create a more secure environment. Furthermore, it has become an integral part of the future of cloud security.

By dynamically regulating trust levels in real-time, zero trust helps to ensure that only authorized users can gain access to sensitive data. With this added layer of security, organisations can better protect their critical data from cyber threats and prevent costly breaches. Whether businesses are implementing this model for the first time or seeking to enhance their existing strategy further, zero trust is an important tool for protecting your organisation against malicious threats.

As cloud computing continues to develop, future trends will become more and more significant for businesses undertaking the cloud adoption process to be educated on.

Every day, more future trends like quantum computing, multi-cloud approach, and various advanced SaaS solutions are already becoming a reality. To stay on the cutting edge of cloud computing development, firms must remain aware of the state of the industry and have the ability to learn and grow based on where the future of the cloud is heading.

The top cloud security trends seem to demonstrate a growing level of competence distributed throughout the industry, which will only lead to an increase in the adoption of cloud computing services by organisations, allowing for large improvements in company budgeting, security, and profit.